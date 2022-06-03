Al Horford’s Wikipedia page gets funny edits amid huge Game 1

Just when you thought Al Horford couldn’t possibly continue his hot play, he went out and did it again.

Horford went 9/12 for 26 points while helping his Boston Celtics score a 120-108 victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The 35-year-old big man went 6/8 on threes, which was his career-best mark for three-pointers made. Amazingly, Horford did it all during his NBA Finals debut.

NBA fans appreciated Horford’s big game and updated his Wikipedia page accordingly.

One temporary edit said that Horford “has a son who also played basketball named draymond green.” Another edit listed “owner of the Golden State Warriors” among Horford’s career highlights and awards.

NBA fans don’t waste any time.

It’s only one game, but winning on the Warriors’ home court is a big accomplishment by the Celtics. Boston outscoring Golden State by 24 points on the road in the fourth quarter is not something many fans saw coming.