Everyone made the same joke after Cooper Flagg hurt his ankle

Cooper Flagg suffered an ankle injury during Duke’s ACC Tournament game on Thursday, and that left fans making the same joke.

Flagg scored 2 points in 15 minutes during Duke’s 78-70 win over Georgia Tech at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Blue Devils will play North Carolina in the semifinals of the tournament on Friday, though Flagg has a sprained ankle.

Flagg was the ACC Player of the Year and is viewed as the likely No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft should he decide to leave Duke after the season. Fans joked after seeing him go down and get carted around in a wheelchair that he would be a perfect fit for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mar 3, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts as he heads to the bench during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 93-60. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Looks like he's getting a hang of this Sixer thing already https://t.co/pxtJJsHFyp — Geo (@sixersgeo) March 13, 2025

Cooper Flagg is ready to be a Sixer pic.twitter.com/7IzeLaoQx1 — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) March 13, 2025

Future Sixer Cooper Flagg doing his part by injuring his ankle right before the NCAA Tourney pic.twitter.com/W42Sow92Dx — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 13, 2025

Flagg would be a perfect pick for the Sixers if he can’t finish this season and Drs say it’ll be a lingering injury for the rest of his life — its only Joe (@JoeTheCynic) March 13, 2025

Wouldn’t be a sixer draft pick if he wasn’t hurt coming into the draft. Welcome to Philly Cooper Flagg! — silk (@Ph1llyPh1lly) March 13, 2025

The fans were making references to the Sixers’ injury history with top picks, such as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz. Embiid missed his entire rookie season due to a broken foot. Simmons ended up missing his rookie season with a broken foot as well. And Fultz had shooting problems as a rookie that were attributed to a shoulder injury.

Embiid was the No. 3 overall pick in 2014, while Simmons (2016) and Fultz (2017) went No. 1 overall in consecutive years.

Philly entered play on Thursday tied for the 5th-best draft lottery odds in the NBA. That would put their chances of landing the top overall pick — and Flagg — at around 10 percent.