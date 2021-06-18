Al Horford’s sister is so pumped about her brother returning to Celtics

Few people are more excited about Al Horford returning to the Boston Celtics than his sister Anna.

Immediately after the news went public that Horford was being traded back to the Celtics, Anna Horford began to celebrate.

Al played in Boston from 2016-2019 and made one All-Star team. Then he shockingly left the team to sign with the 76ers. His move to Philly did not work out well, so they traded him to the Thunder. And now he is back in Boston.

The Celtics gave up Kemba Walker and a first-round pick in the trade and got back Moses Brown and a future second-rounder.