ESPN host thinks Heat should trade for 1 player this offseason

The Miami Heat had poor offensive showings in Games 4 and 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, scoring just 82 and 80 points. The Heat’s guards in particular have gone cold, with Kyle Lowry and Max Strus a combined 1-for-28 from the field and 1-for-19 on 3-pointers in those games. One ESPN personality thinks the team needs to acquire an All-Star guard in light of their struggles at the position.

Alan Hahn, co-host of ESPN radio’s “Bart & Hahn Show” with former NFL linebacker Bart Scott, suggested during Thursday’s edition of “Get Up” on ESPN that Heat president Pat Riley should strongly consider trading for Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell.

“You talk about a guy that fits in the Heat culture, it’d be Donovan Mitchell,” Hahn said. “You talk about a guy that could fit with a Jimmy Butler, it’d be Donovan Mitchell. That’s the kind of player they’ve got to find. Someone that can get to the same level that Jimmy Butler gets to when he’s healthy.”

"You talk about a guy that fits in the Heat culture, it'd be Donovan Mitchell. You talk about a guy that could fit with a Jimmy Butler, it'd be Donovan Mitchell. That's the kind of player they've got to find."

A trade for Mitchell may not be feasible for the Heat. Mitchell is a foundational piece whom the Jazz would not want to lose. Miami has some interesting pieces like Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, in addition to Lowry and Strus. Would that be enough to entice Utah? It’s also doubtful that the Jazz would be interested unless multiple picks were attached as well.

Mitchell would certainly be an upgrade over Strus and an aging Lowry.

A three-time All-Star, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points in 67 games in 2021, the ninth-highest total in the NBA. He also had 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds. For comparison, Lowry averaged 13.4 points in 63 games.

While the Jazz had a disappointingly early playoff exit, they’re reportedly not interested in a rebuild. In that case, the Heat would likely have to look elsewhere for a backcourt upgrade. But if Mitchell ever tries to force his way out, the Heat might be a team in which he would have interest.