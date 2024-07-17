 Skip to main content
Top NBA draft pick has worst summer league game ever

July 16, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Alex Sarr in a Wizards uniform

Jul 12, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr (12) dribbles the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The rims at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. were not kind to Washington Wizards rookie Alex Sarr during his team’s 82-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

On Tuesday, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft had arguably the worst NBA Summer League game ever.

The Frenchman took 15 total shots with seven of his attempts coming from beyond the arc. He missed every single one of them. Sarr also went 0/2 at the free-throw line, meaning he finished with a goose egg in the box score.

Fans on X were mostly left in disbelief at Sarr’s historically bad shooting performance.

Sarr entered Tuesday’s game shooting just 30.8% from the field. It was hard to imagine that his shooting percentage would actually go down in his third summer league run. Sarr may have taken some weight off Bronny James’ shoulders.

The only positive for Sarr was that he still managed to make an impact on the defensive end. The 7-footer grabbed nine rebounds and swatted three shots.

Sarr has recorded nine total blocks through three summer league games.

