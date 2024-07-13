Bronny James responds to his terrible summer league showing

Bronny James’ second NBA Summer League showing did not go much better than his first, forcing him to answer some questions about the performance.

The Los Angeles Lakers rookie shot just 3-for-14 from the field in Friday’s 99-80 loss to Houston. That included an 0-for-8 mark from three-point range and three turnovers.

Bronny made a rather honest admission about his performance after the game, acknowledging that the shooting was nowhere near good enough.

“I just feel like I’m in a little slump right now,” James said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

One could argue that is a bit of an understatement. Through two games, James has shot 6-for-26 overall and has yet to make a three-pointer in 12 attempts. Obviously, James is facing some additional scrutiny that few other second-round picks would, but the start of his career, at least as a shooter, has been far from encouraging.

Bronny has been dealing with a minor injury, which may be a factor in his shooting woes. The reality is something that even his ardent defenders will probably admit: however much talent he has, he is very young and untested and needs a lot more refining and experience before he is an NBA-ready player.