Ex-All-Star says Tony Brothers once made disrespectful comment about his family

Tony Brothers continues to be one of the least popular referees around.

On the latest episode of his popular “Club 520 Podcast,” ex-NBA All-Star Jeff Teague made an unsavory claim about the infamous referee Brothers. Teague said that Brothers once referred to his mother and aunt as “h–s.”

“We was playing the Pacers, I was on the Hawks,” said Teague. “My momma and my aunt was sitting courtside. You know, they’re cheering and s–t every time I came into the game or whatever. I was young, I’m probably in my first or second year.

“He like pulled me to the side, he was like, ‘Who them h–s?’ added Teague of Brothers. “I lost it. I went crazy.”

Teague said that Brothers then started apologizing profusely. But Teague said that he still to this day does not like Brothers and criticized Brothers for trying to act buddy-buddy with the players only to have a quick trigger for technical fouls whenever they complain.

Here is the full clip (but beware of the bad language).

Tony brothers is a weirdo who could have predicted this ! pic.twitter.com/nj5UtB8tBY — Aadan (@JMurrayWrld) April 1, 2024

For Teague, who went on to become an All-Star with the Hawks in 2015 and then an NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, estimated that the incident occurred in his first or second year in the NBA. That means that it would have been around 2009-11 that Brothers made that alleged remark.

Brothers, who is in his 23rd season as a referee, is deeply unpopular among NBA players and probably for good reason. He has beefed with multiple stars over the years, including once being disciplined for a derogatory remark against a player. Brothers was also in the news again recently because of his feud with Chris Paul.