Saturday, March 23, 2024

Chris Paul throws shade at referee Tony Brothers on social media after ejection

March 23, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Chris Paul looks on

Oct 7, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after a foul is called in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Paul has another referee that he is beefing with.

The Golden State Warriors veteran Paul was ejected from Friday’s 123-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers after picking up two late technical fouls. Referee Tony Brothers gave Paul a tech with 22.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter for jawing at him as the game was already decided. Brothers then hit Paul with a second T for continuing to talk, resulting in an ejection with a mere six seconds left to play.

Here is the full sequence.

Paul threw shade at Brothers in a post to his Instagram Story after the game. He posted a TikTok clip of Brothers saying on a podcast that he didn’t even really like basketball but just liked the power of being “the judge, the jury, prosecuting attorney, defense attorney.”

During his postgame interview on Friday, Paul said that Brothers gave him the first technical foul for calling him a “TikToker” and the second one for saying that Brothers had “too much power.” That was likely what Paul was referencing by posting the TikTok clip to Instagram afterwards.

For context, the clip of Brothers came from an interview with Florida Vipers Academy. Brothers was saying that he actually wanted to be a judge but that he ended up becoming an NBA referee instead and felt that it was a full circle moment. You can watch the full clip here.

As for Paul, Scott Foster is probably still his clear Referee Enemy No. 1. But Brothers seems to be quickly rising up the power rankings, especially since Brothers has had multiple feuds with other NBA players as well.

