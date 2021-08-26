Allen Iverson posts video in response to bold football claim

Allen Iverson is not backing down from his claim that he could have been even better at football than he was at basketball.

The Basketball Hall of Famer claimed on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast that he would have been a better football player than he was a basketball player, adding that football was his “first love.”

.@alleniverson: “Not being cocky or arrogant, I know I would’ve been a better player in football than basketball.” pic.twitter.com/33Kn1mApu9 — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) August 23, 2021

Iverson’s claim was a bold one, but it was backed up by the fact that his high school football accomplishments weren’t really any less impressive than his basketball career up to that point.

As a high school junior, Allen Iverson led his team to a state football championship playing QB and was named the AP Player of the Year in both football and basketball in 1993 (vi @ClubShayShay) pic.twitter.com/9QBpAzpOBI — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 23, 2021

To further his point, Iverson posted video of himself as a high school quarterback, showing off impressive speed, agility, and a good arm.

Iverson isn’t the only basketball star to contemplate a football career. However, he certainly has the resume to suggest he could have made something of himself in that sport, too. If nothing else, you wouldn’t expect different from Iverson and his famous self-confidence.