 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 26, 2021

Allen Iverson posts video in response to bold football claim

August 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Allen Iverson

Allen Iverson is not backing down from his claim that he could have been even better at football than he was at basketball.

The Basketball Hall of Famer claimed on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast that he would have been a better football player than he was a basketball player, adding that football was his “first love.”

Iverson’s claim was a bold one, but it was backed up by the fact that his high school football accomplishments weren’t really any less impressive than his basketball career up to that point.

To further his point, Iverson posted video of himself as a high school quarterback, showing off impressive speed, agility, and a good arm.

Iverson isn’t the only basketball star to contemplate a football career. However, he certainly has the resume to suggest he could have made something of himself in that sport, too. If nothing else, you wouldn’t expect different from Iverson and his famous self-confidence.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus