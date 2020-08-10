 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 10, 2020

Alvin Gentry not worried about his job with Pelicans amid rumors

August 10, 2020
by Darryn Albert

The New Orleans Pelicans have officially missed the playoffs once again, but Alvin Gentry still does not see a need to sleep with one eye open.

Speaking Monday after his team was formally eliminated from postseason contention, Gentry addressed the concerns about his job security.

“I told you guys, I don’t ever worry about anything like that,” he said, per Marc Stein of the New York Times. “I’m the coach until I’m not the coach and I act accordingly.”

The Pelicans have gone 2-4 in bubble play and were mathematically eliminated this weekend. This is Gentry’s fifth season coaching the team, and he has only made the playoffs once (a second-round exit in 2017-18).

New Orleans did have an almost entirely new core for this season after last summer’s Anthony Davis trade, and No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson was far from full-speed for them. But last year saw the Pelicans hire a new front office team of GM Trajan Langdon and executive VP David Griffin, so they may now seriously consider hand-picking a new coach. If the team does decide to do so, an intriguing list of candidates is already out there.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus