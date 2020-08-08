Report: Pelicans could pursue Ty Lue, Jason Kidd as head coach candidates

The New Orleans Pelicans may or may not make a coaching change this offseason, but it sounds like they have some names in mind if they do go in another direction.

Current coach Alvin Gentry has one year remaining on his contract, and the Pelicans may not see the 65-year-old as the right long-term fit to help the organization build around Zion Williamson. With that in mind, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, executive vice president David Griffin is eyeing Clippers assistant Ty Lue and Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as possible replacements.

Griffin has ties to both coaches. Kidd played for the Phoenix Suns while Griffin worked for the organization and has impressed as a Lakers assistant. Lue and Griffin won a championship together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Pelicans even reportedly tried to make Lue Gentry’s lead assistant last offseason.

There are plenty of reasons why the Pelicans job would be a desirable one. Griffin is an accomplished roster builder, while the prospect of coaching Williamson would be an exciting one for any potential head coach. Expect it to be a hot job opening if it does become available.