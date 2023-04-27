 Skip to main content
Amazing photo of Jimmy Butler from Game 5 goes viral

April 26, 2023
by Larry Brown
Jimmy Butler holds the ball

Apr 19, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during game two of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

An amazing photo that captured an even more incredible play from Jimmy Butler in Game 5 is going viral.

Butler made a great shot with 0.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime in his Miami Heat’s 128-126 win over the Milwaukee Bucks during their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Butler made the shot as he was falling down and made it look effortless.

Here is a better angle:

The shot was so difficult, and Butler made it look so easy, that it’s difficult to reconcile what happened.

Jeff Haynes captured a great photo of the shot. The picture shows Butler at about a 60-degree angle during his fall and still holding the ball. That means he was at an even lower angle when he finally released the ball, making the shot even more difficult.

What a photo and what a shot.

Butler went 17/33 for 42 points in the victory. The big Game 5 performance came after he scored 56 points while willing his team to victory in Game 4. What a series for Jimmy Buckets.

