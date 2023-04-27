Amazing photo of Jimmy Butler from Game 5 goes viral

An amazing photo that captured an even more incredible play from Jimmy Butler in Game 5 is going viral.

Butler made a great shot with 0.5 seconds left in regulation to force overtime in his Miami Heat’s 128-126 win over the Milwaukee Bucks during their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Butler made the shot as he was falling down and made it look effortless.

JIMMY BUTLER SENDS GAME 5 TO OT 😱 HE'S GOT 40 PTS. UNBELIEVABLE. 📺: NBA TV pic.twitter.com/x9AGDSlxpC — NBA (@NBA) April 27, 2023

Here is a better angle:

This angle of Jimmy Butler shot that sent that game to Overtime👀 pic.twitter.com/zVhY4l3cIi — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 27, 2023

The shot was so difficult, and Butler made it look so easy, that it’s difficult to reconcile what happened.

Jeff Haynes captured a great photo of the shot. The picture shows Butler at about a 60-degree angle during his fall and still holding the ball. That means he was at an even lower angle when he finally released the ball, making the shot even more difficult.

JIMMY BUCKETS DOES IT AGAIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IDFKZWD45n — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 27, 2023

What a photo and what a shot.

Butler went 17/33 for 42 points in the victory. The big Game 5 performance came after he scored 56 points while willing his team to victory in Game 4. What a series for Jimmy Buckets.