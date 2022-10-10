Andre Drummond adding something unexpected to his game?

Andre Drummond appears to be going electric, so to speak.

The new Chicago Bulls big Drummond surprised many during Sunday’s preseason game against the Toronto Raptors. Drummond showed a quick trigger from distance, attempting three triples, and actually connecting on every single one of them. Take a look.

Andre Drummond shot 100% from 3 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/fnj5y0BwwS — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 10, 2022

Raptors reporter Doug Smith shared just how improbable the outing was for Drummond, who has made just 15 total three-pointers in his entire career.

Before tonight, Andre Drummond had made 15 three-pointers in 718 regular season games

He's made 3 tonight, which is 3 more than he made the entire 2021-22 season — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) October 10, 2022

The 29-year-old Drummond, a classic low-post big man, signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract with Chicago this offseason. He is just a 13.2 percent career shooter from three-point land and has not hit a triple in an actual (non-exhibition) NBA game since Feb. 2020 (prior to the pandemic, for those keeping score at home).

Drummond, who will be backing up Nikola Vucevic this season, might be trying to avoid obsolescence though. He also seems to have something to prove now that he is back in a familiar division.