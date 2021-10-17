Andre Drummond responds to getting booed by former team

It’s a cold world out there, but Andre Drummond is bundled up.

The Philadelphia 76ers center received a chorus of boos during his return to Detroit for this weekend’s preseason contest against the Pistons. Drummond spoke with reporters after the game and reacted to the reception that he got.

“At the end of the day, it’s basketball,” said Drummond, per Ky Carlin of USA TODAY Sports. “They’re sports fans here. They’re not gonna cheer for the opposing team. No love lost here. I still love Detroit. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna talk positively about the city. It doesn’t affect me in any way. It’s a basketball game.

“I’ve been booed plenty of times,” Drummond added. “It’s not gonna affect me in any way. I enjoy it. I don’t really use that kind of stuff. I’m playing for 10 years. I’ve been booed and ‘F you’d’ plenty of times so nothing new.”

The icy reception is a bit odd considering that Drummond was one of the Pistons’ few homegrown All-Stars of the last decade. He played there from 2012 to 2020 and left in a trade, not through free agency.

But Drummond’s inefficient style of play does not exactly make him a fan favorite. Perhaps Pistons fans also still remember the shots he took at the organization after getting traded.

Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press