Report: Andre Drummond, Cavs far apart in extension talks

Andre Drummond’s marriage to the Cleveland Cavaliers could prove to be a brief one unless both sides can come to a middle ground.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported on Monday that Drummond and the Cavs have been far apart in preliminary extension talks. The two-time All-Star will be a free agent in 2021. He also has a $28.75 million player option this offseason but is all but certain to exercise it.

Drummond, 27, was acquired by the Cavs in a trade with the Detroit Pistons in February. He made only eight appearances for them before the NBA’s shutdown in March but had his usual production of 17.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game.

Cleveland is rebuilding, and it remains to be seen how Drummond fits into their ultimate future. He is one of the league’s best rebounders but is limited offensively and can be played off the floor by opponents. Drummond also was upset that he got traded by Detroit, so he might not be too attached to Cleveland anyway.