Andre Drummond shares how much different his role on Lakers is

Andre Drummond is now playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, which is his third career team. His role with the club is much different than what he is used to, and he discussed that on Monday night.

Drummond says the Lakers are not asking him to do as much as he was asked to do by other teams.

“Definitely my role here is a lot different than previous teams I’ve been on,” Drummond said after Monday’s game. “Me being on Cleveland and Detroit, they look for me to be the main guy to score points and do all the other intangible things.

“And while I’m here, I’m here to just make this team good on both ends of the court. Whatever they need me to do, I’m trying to get the job done. I’m adjusting very well. It’s taking some time but I’m figuring it out day in and day out.”

Drummond went on to say that he’s starting to figure things out offensively and defensively as well.

Drummond made two All-Star teams during his eight seasons in Detroit. He led the league in rebounding four times with the Pistons. Just like he said, he was viewed as a top option for them and Cleveland. Now he doesn’t have those same expectations.

Some players have a difficult time adjusting to not being “the man” on a team, but it seems like Drummond is handling it well so far.

The 27-year-old big man is averaging 11.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in seven games with the Lakers. One of his new teammates doesn’t think he was previously utilized well enough.