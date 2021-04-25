Andre Drummond, Dorian Finney-Smith get double-technicals for incident

Andre Drummond and Dorian Finney-Smith were called for double-technical fouls for an incident during the third quarter of Saturday’s Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks game.

Dwight Powell made a hook shot midway through the third quarter to make it 68-63 Lakers. Finney-Smith went to crash the boards in case Powell missed his shot and ended up jumping on Drummond’s back. Drummond brushed Finney-Smith aside. Finney-Smith then grabbed Drummond’s jersey and yanked him away.

Nothing big really happened between the players, but that doesn’t mean Drummond wasn’t ready for what was coming. Take a look at his intense face after the issue:

Andre Drummond was ready for the SMOKE with Finney-Smith. pic.twitter.com/k9PGdap4rM — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 25, 2021

Drummond had 10 rebounds, six points and three steals at that point in the game. Finney-Smith had 19 points on four threes and four rebounds to that point.