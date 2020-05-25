Andre Drummond leaves $1,000 tip for server at Florida restaurant

Andre Drummond is in a much more fortunate financial place than most people, and he is doing his part to spread the love.

Drummond was lauded on social media for leaving a $1,000 tip at a Delray Beach restaurant in Florida over the weekend.

Che, the restaurant, shared a photo on Instagram of Drummond’s receipt, which showed a $1,000 tip on a $164.25 check. The restaurant then shared comments from the server, Kassandra Diaz, who benefited from the tip.

“Today, started off as slow day at work getting there for my double shift. The past week, overall, has been pretty slow of course due to COVID. Restaurants and staff have been struggling, as you can imagine. Little did I know that today I would get a tip no server would guess that they would ever receive when they open that check book. Unknowingly, I was seated and served a table with @andredrummondd I had no idea who he was, and hadn’t seen him here before but we @che.delray always welcome our new customers. When I was given the checkbook, I went to put in the tip & information to close the table and I couldn’t believe it. From a $160 check, the tip read $1,000. I was shaking and had tears of happiness after what he left me. I had no idea how to react, I didn’t want to draw attention but at the same time I couldn’t describe the the amount of appreciation I had/ have. It’s so amazing to see people displaying acts of kindness in these uncertain times. This is a story I will never forget, thank you again so much @andredrummondd,” Diaz said, according to the restaurant.

According to the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the restaurant’s general manager says the server can keep the entire tip. She was so stunned by it that she even went back to double check with Drummond that the tip was correct.

Drummond wrote in response on Instagram “thank you for being amazing” and “thank you for the hospitality” to the server and restaurant.

Drummond, 26, was a top-10 pick by the Detroit Pistons in 2012. He was a two-time All-Star in Detroit and was traded to the Cavaliers in February, though he was unhappy with the way the trade went down. He is making just over $27 million this season and has made nearly $82 million over his career. We’re guessing this server won’t be fired for sharing the big tip on social media.