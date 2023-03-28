Andre Drummond opens up about mental health battle

Andre Drummond is opening up this week with an important message.

The Chicago Bulls center announced in a tweet Tuesday that he is deleting his social media apps and changing his phone number in order to focus on his mental health. Drummond added that “it’s okay to ask for help” and that “if you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone.”

Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over , also changing my number ..

Time to focus on my mental health . If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone 💙 it’s okay to ask for help — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 28, 2023

The 29-year-old Drummond is a two-time NBA All-Star and a four-time rebounding champion. He is averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds a game in 62 total appearances this season for the Bulls, his sixth career NBA team.

Drummond’s message here is one that definitely needs to be heard. He is the latest NBA figure who has spoken out in the hopes of removing some of the stigma that comes with taking care of one’s mental health.