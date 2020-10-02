Andre Iguodala admits he misses Warriors despite success with Heat

Andre Iguodala will likely be best remembered for his time with the Golden State Warriors, even if he wins another championship with the Miami Heat. It’s clear that part of his heart is still there, too.

Iguodala admitted that he’s still in regular contact with his former Warriors teammates, and has to remind himself not to be so pro-Warriors on social media.

“I still talk to those guys every day,” Iguodala said, via ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. “Like, you’re not allowed to say anything bad about Steph [Curry] around me, or in general. Even on social media I’m like, ‘S—, I’ve got to stop liking posts from the Warriors or any of the Warriors fan accounts.’

“I play for the Heat. So I’ll be caught in like these little internal battles. But it is part of the journey. So I’m going to just maximize these last however many days of my career I’ve got left, just try and enjoy it.”

Iguodala has made clear that he’s coming to the end of his career. It sounds like when it’s over, he’ll remember his time with Golden State most fondly. He won three NBA titles and a Finals MVP award there, so it’s understandable.