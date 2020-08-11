Andre Iguodala says he will retire within two years

Andre Iguodala has found his niche again with the Heat, and there is a decent chance that Miami could end up being his final career stop.

In an interview this week with Mark Medina of USA TODAY Sports, the veteran forward spoke on his future plans for after this season.

“I have about a year or two left,” said Iguodala. “I’m serious this time. I got two left.”

The 36-year-old Iguodala, a former All-Star and Finals MVP, has done a bit of everything off the bench for the Heat since arriving in a February trade, averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game in bubble play. He is under contract for the 2020-21 season with a team option for 2021-22.

While rumors of an Iguodala homecoming were prevalent before his trade to Miami, we may only have limited time left to appreciate his on-court talents.