Ex-NBA All-Star sends funny tweet about Rick Carlisle and Bucks

Former NBA All-Star Andrew Bogut shared a funny tweet on Thursday night about the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks were facing the Brooklyn Nets in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Milwaukee was trailing 3-2 in the series and staring down possible elimination.

During the game, Bogut tweeted the following message: “Rick Carlisle sitting @ home with a BKN jersey on cheering his a– off!” (edited for profanity by LBS).

The Bucks ultimately pulled out the game and won 104-89 to tie the series and send it to a Game 7. But the tweet is pretty humorous.

Carlisle on Thursday parted ways with the Dallas Mavericks after coaching them the last 13 seasons. There are already rumors tying him to the Bucks. However, Milwaukee would likely only make a change if they fail to advance in the playoffs. So if the Bucks lose Game 7, look for Milwaukee to get rid of Mike Budenholzer and possibly turn to Carlisle.