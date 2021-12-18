Andrew Wiggins has blunt answer to question about getting vaccine

At one point in time, it was unclear if Andrew Wiggins would play for the Golden State Warriors this year. He was hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine, potentially putting his 2021-2022 season at risk.

Wiggins, of course, would have been eligible to play most away games for the Warriors, but not all. As a result, the organization would have weigh whether or not he was worth carrying on their roster. However, the forward put an end to what ifs by getting vaccinated in early October after the league denied a religious exemption.

Several months removed from that decision, Wiggins feels no better about it.

Following an 111-107 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night, Wiggins was asked if he’s glad to have been vaccinated. His answer, despite some teammates dealing with COVID-19, is certain to rub some the wrong way.

An honest answer from Wiggins, when asked if he’s glad he got vaccinated given the cases spiking all across the NBA: “No, I’m not. But it is what it is, I guess. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) December 18, 2021

“No, I’m not,” Wiggins said. “But it is what it is.”

Wiggins has long maintained that he felt forced into the vaccination. That hasn’t changed 29 games in the season.

“The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA,” Wiggins said back in October, via ESPN. “It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I’m still healthy.”

What’s done is done. On the court, Wiggins is shooting a career-high 49.1% from the field and averaging 18.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.