Warriors get huge news on Andrew Wiggins’ availability for home games

The Golden State Warriors will have Andrew Wiggins available all season after the forward chose to get vaccinated.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Sunday that Wiggins chose to take the vaccine after all, and the team will have him available for home games in the regular season.

Andrew Wiggins got vaccinated, per Steve Kerr. He will be available for home games this season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 3, 2021

This is a big deal for the Warriors, who had legitimate concerns about whether Wiggins would be able to play. The city of San Francisco has instituted strict rules about vaccination status at large events, and Wiggins would have missed all home games if he chose to remain unvaccinated. There was also a pretty strong financial incentive for Wiggins to consider as well.

It seems fairly clear that the rules and restrictions were a significant factor in Wiggins getting vaccinated. It remains to be seen if they will influence another high-profile vaccine holdout in the weeks to come.