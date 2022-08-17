Andrew Wiggins reveals his 1 interesting motivation last season

Andrew Wiggins became Wolverine in the playoffs last season, and now he is revealing what helped fuel him.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star swingman appeared this week on retired former NBA star Vince Carter’s “The VC Show.” During the episode, Wiggins shared that he was driven in the postseason by not receiving a single vote for an All-Defensive team during the regular season.

“I didn’t get not one vote this year,” Wiggins said. “So, I was like, I took it personal in the playoffs. I was like, ‘This is my chance to really showcase what I can do. Put my name on the radar.’”

Though Wiggins earned his first career All-Star selection last season, All-Defensive honors continued to elude him as he still has not been named to an All-Defensive team in eight career seasons. He certainly seemed to take it personally in the playoffs though, rising to the occasion to hound top scorers like Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic. With Wiggins becoming arguably their second-most important player, the Warriors went on to win the title as well.

At 6-foot-7 with a seven-foot wingspan, Wiggins has tremendous defensive tools and has even earned the nickname “Two-Way Wiggs” for his excellent play on both ends. Thus, an All-Defensive selection may still be in his future (though it could potentially come for another team).