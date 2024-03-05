Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors following absence

Andrew Wiggins has returned to the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins returned to the team on Tuesday, a week after he took a leave from the squad due to personal reasons.

A few Warriors reporters shared videos of Wiggins putting up shots at the team’s practice.

Andrew Wiggins has returned to practice after missing the last week due to a personal family matter. pic.twitter.com/oYyE3DSHxP — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 5, 2024

Andrew Wiggins is back in town. We will get an update on his playing status shortly. pic.twitter.com/nONKRpzcwW — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 5, 2024

Wiggins missed four games while away from the team, beginning with the February 27 game at Washington. The Warriors won three in a row to begin their roadtrip but got housed by the Celtics on Sunday. They went 3-1 on their roadtrip while Wiggins was not with the team.

Golden State plays again on Wednesday when they will host the Bucks. The 29-year-old Wiggins is averaging a career-low 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season, which is his fifth with Golden State.