Andrew Wiggins returns to Warriors following absence

March 5, 2024
by Larry Brown
Andrew Wiggins in his Warriors uniform

Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins has returned to the Golden State Warriors.

Wiggins returned to the team on Tuesday, a week after he took a leave from the squad due to personal reasons.

A few Warriors reporters shared videos of Wiggins putting up shots at the team’s practice.

Wiggins missed four games while away from the team, beginning with the February 27 game at Washington. The Warriors won three in a row to begin their roadtrip but got housed by the Celtics on Sunday. They went 3-1 on their roadtrip while Wiggins was not with the team.

Golden State plays again on Wednesday when they will host the Bucks. The 29-year-old Wiggins is averaging a career-low 12.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season, which is his fifth with Golden State.

