Saturday, April 15, 2023

Look: Andrew Wiggins went ‘Space Jam’ during Warriors’ playoff opener

April 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Andrew Wiggins shooting the ball

February 23, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins (22) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Wiggins brought the style to his first NBA game in over two months.

The Golden State Warriors forward Wiggins drew some attention during Saturday’s playoff opener against the Sacramento Kings for a classic “Space Jam” reference. Wiggins was spotted on the sideline getting a bottle from teammate Andre Iguodala. The bottle was labeled “Wiggs Secret Stuff.”

Check it out.

OK, so it was really just a bottle of Essentia water with a homemade label slapped on the top of it. But you have to give Wiggins points for creativity there. Even if he was born in 1995, Wiggins can still bust out a well-timed reference to “Michael’s Secret Stuff” from the iconic 1996 “Space Jam.”

The former top overall pick Wiggins was playing in his first game since mid-February after taking a leave of absence due to a personal matter (that we only recently learned the details about). Though not quite a “Secret Stuff” tattoo like this fellow NBA player once got, ’90s kids everywhere will appreciate the bone that Wiggins threw to them on Saturday night.

