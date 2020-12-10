 Skip to main content
Andrew Wiggins has bulked up and put on muscle entering the season

December 9, 2020
by Larry Brown

Andrew Wiggins

Andrew Wiggins enters this season facing the same question that he usually does: is this the year he puts it all together? While we can’t answer that yet, and are leaning towards saying no, he has something going for him that is worth mentioning.

Wiggins has put on some muscle entering the season.

Wiggins acknowledged to reporters that the photos of him looking more cut are the result of him bulking up.

Those are all great signs for the Warriors.

Wiggins, 25, was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. While he has not been a bust, he also has not been the type of game-changer teams expect to get from a top overall pick.

Wiggins averaged 19.4 points per game in his 12 contests with the Warriors after being acquired in a trade with the Timberwolves. He will continue to see a large role especially with Klay Thompson out for the season. And Draymond Green has a big goal in mind for Wiggins.

