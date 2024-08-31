 Skip to main content
Everyone clowned Angel Reese for questionable move vs. Fever

August 30, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Angel Reese in her Sky uniform

May 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts during the second half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese on Friday made WNBA history — but it came at a price.

Reese and the Sky took on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in a highly anticipated matchup at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

The standout Sky forward finished the matchup with a stat line of 10 points and 11 rebounds, which was her 23rd double-double of the season. With that mark, she became the all-time rookie double-doubles leader in WNBA history.

While it was a commendable achievement, fans on X made fun of Reese for how she got the record.

Reese scored her 10th point via a layup with 1:32 left in the contest. The bucket didn’t do much to help the Sky, who were still down 98-78 after the made basket.

Clark thoroughly outplayed her rival Reese. The Fever superstar poured in a career-high 31 points to go along with 12 assists to lead Indiana to a 100-81 victory.

The result was the Sky’s fifth consecutive loss — their worst losing streak of the season. The Fever, meanwhile, improved to 16-16 after a disastrous 1-8 start to their 2024 campaign.

