Everyone clowned Angel Reese for questionable move vs. Fever

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese on Friday made WNBA history — but it came at a price.

Reese and the Sky took on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever in a highly anticipated matchup at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Ill.

The standout Sky forward finished the matchup with a stat line of 10 points and 11 rebounds, which was her 23rd double-double of the season. With that mark, she became the all-time rookie double-doubles leader in WNBA history.

Angel Reese: chairwoman of the boards 😤 pic.twitter.com/ssp6Wf7s3H — espnW (@espnW) August 31, 2024

While it was a commendable achievement, fans on X made fun of Reese for how she got the record.

Reese scored her 10th point via a layup with 1:32 left in the contest. The bucket didn’t do much to help the Sky, who were still down 98-78 after the made basket.

Congrats on the double double record! Espn and Steven A gonna love this stat line! Give her the rookie of the year! @espn pic.twitter.com/r6F28ccCK3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 31, 2024

We just watched the Chicago Sky clear the bench of everyone except Angel Reese down 20 so she could get a double double…this is sad — Cody LaRae (@RecklessOne25) August 31, 2024

Angel Reese stat padding down 25 to get a double double pic.twitter.com/mCdKV2HiHJ — Will💔😵‍💫 (@HoodieWilll) August 31, 2024

Angel Reese getting her double double at the end of garbage time pic.twitter.com/s8eQY8geCg — Paulos (@yosephpaulos) August 31, 2024

Clark thoroughly outplayed her rival Reese. The Fever superstar poured in a career-high 31 points to go along with 12 assists to lead Indiana to a 100-81 victory.

The result was the Sky’s fifth consecutive loss — their worst losing streak of the season. The Fever, meanwhile, improved to 16-16 after a disastrous 1-8 start to their 2024 campaign.