Another NBA player gets fined by league for flopping

It is officially raining flopping fines in the NBA.

The league announced on Monday that they are fining Brooklyn Nets guard Ziaire Williams $2,000 for a flopping violation. The incident occurred during Brooklyn’s 100-92 loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

In the third quarter, Williams was defending Magic guard Anthony Black in transition. Upon being slightly nudged by Black, Williams threw up his arms in a dramatic motion and successfully drew the offensive foul call. You can watch the video of the play below.

Ziaire Williams has been fined $2,000 for this (comically successful) flop from last night's game against the Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/pK7qPpUL72 — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) December 2, 2024

Williams’ acting job may have been enough to fool the closest referee (No. 26, Pat Fraher). But Williams had no such success with the league as he is now being retroactively punished after an official postgame review.

The NBA appears to be ramping up their disciplinary measures for flopping. Just days ago, another team drew two separate fines for flopping from the same game (which was, ironically, a game against the Nets).