Anthony Davis heads to locker room after suffering ankle injury

Anthony Davis was taken to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter of his Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night.

Davis was driving to the basket but losing control, so he tried to pass to Rajon Rondo. Davis then lost track of where he was going and stepped on Naz Reid, who had fallen on the floor.

Davis twisted his right ankle stepping on Reid.

AD headed back to the locker room after an apparent right ankle injury 😳pic.twitter.com/uys0zZVKgg — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) December 18, 2021

Davis was down and received some attention. Then he was helped to the locker room.

AD is heading to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury pic.twitter.com/7gBe0huhZk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2021

The oft-injured forward had six points in 11 minutes before getting hurt.