Anthony Davis shares thoughts on Nets’ big trade

The Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday made a huge move by acquiring James Harden in a trade. The possibility of having Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the court at the same time makes the Nets a possible powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, and perhaps the biggest threat to the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis does not sound too worried though.

Davis, who helped the Lakers win the championship last season, reacted to the Nets’ trade. He acknowledged they “look good on paper,” but he wants to see how they will look once they actually begin playing.

Anthony Davis on the Nets’ moves: “They look good on paper and we’ll see how it goes when those guys get in between the lines and get a chance to play alongside each other” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 14, 2021

That’s a good point. There are some teams that are supposed to be super and it didn’t work out. The Nets felt that when they acquired an aging Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. The Lakers felt that a few times when they amassed super teams, once involving Karl Malone and Gary Payton, and another with Steve Nash and Dwight Howard.

There are no guarantees about the Nets, and their biggest problem has to do with leadership and locker room problems.

