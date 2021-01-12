Nets GM issues statement on Kyrie Irving absence, party video

Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks issued a statement on Tuesday regarding Kyrie Irving.

On Monday, a video circulated on social media appearing to show Irving indoors at a party with several guests (video here). The Nets and the NBA are investigating the video.

“We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering. We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety circumstances,” Marks said in his statement.

“Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons. A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals.

“Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so.”

The timeframe for Irving’s return to the team is now unknown and not in the team’s hands. With the league investigating, it will be on the NBA to determine protocol for how long Irving must quarantine before returning.