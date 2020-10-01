Anthony Davis shares why playing in NBA Bubble is easier

Anthony Davis shared on Wednesday why some players find it easier to play in the NBA Bubble.

The NBA resumed its 2019-2020 season in a “bubble” setting this summer on the Disney World campus after a four-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic. Until the playoffs, there were no fans in attendance. Even in the postseason, there is limited attendance, and it’s from guests of the players and team staff members.

Some players have liked playing in the bubble compared to their home or road arenas, and Davis explained why.

“Some guys like the bubble because you don’t have the pressure from opposing fans, or even (home) fans,” Davis said after his Los Angeles Lakers’ Game 1 win in the NBA Finals. “Fans boo you if you’re not playing well, especially if you’re on the road, it can get to you. You have a little bit more ease here in the bubble not having to worry about any of that. But for me, I just go out there and play basketball, and I don’t really care where it is. Once the ball is tipped, I’m fine, the team is fine. We go out there and play basketball.”

Davis said that he loves to play basketball anywhere, so it hasn’t made a difference to him. But that is the reason he believes other players like it.

Davis scored 34 points in the Lakers’ 116-98 win over the Miami Heat. Davis has been the Lakers’ leading scorer all year and is averaging 28.8 points per game this postseason.