Anthony Davis taken away in wheelchair after being elbowed in face

Anthony Davis had to be taken through the Chase Center in a wheelchair after being elbowed in the face late in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday night.

Davis’ Los Angeles Lakers were trailing the Golden State Warriors 99-86 with under eight minutes remaining in the game. D’Angelo Russell made a nice move to the basket and finished it off with an excellent layup in traffic to make it 99-88. Davis was crashing the boards in case Russell missed. In the process, Davis was elbowed in the face.

Anthony Davis took an elbow to the face by Kevon Looney and headed to the Lakers bench 😮pic.twitter.com/DCSyQQmflb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Davis leaned over with his head in his hands after that. A foul was called on the other end, which gave Davis the chance to head to the sidelines.

Davis went to the bench and had his head in his hands for a lot of the time.

Anthony Davis left the court to get evaluated after taking an inadvertent shot from Kevon Looney. pic.twitter.com/zluOAI4WvB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2023

Davis did not return to the game. He was helped off the court and taken to a room for evaluation. TNT’s Chris Haynes reported that Davis did not appear stable as he walked and that the big man appeared to be dizzy.

Then with under three minutes left, Haynes reported that Davis was “wheeled out on a wheelchair” to the locker room.

“It didn’t look good,” Haynes added.

Anthony Davis was wheeled out in a wheelchair, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/MoVANM5jlO — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 11, 2023

The Warriors won the game 121-106 to force a Game 6, which will be Friday in Los Angeles. If the Warriors win Game 6 to even the series, there will be a Game 7 in San Francisco on Sunday.