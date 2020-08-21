Anthony Davis takes funny jab at LeBron James

Anthony Davis took a funny jab at his teammate LeBron James on Thursday night.

Davis and James were feeling pretty good after their Los Angeles Lakers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Davis paid some respect to James, talking about what an influence the veteran has been.

Davis decided to get cheeky about James’ age and joked about the 25 years James has been playing the NBA. James heard the joke and responded to Davis with the F-word.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis on LeBron James: “He’s seen it all in the 25 years he’s been playing.”

LeBron James (sitting in the back corner: “F—- you.” pic.twitter.com/zk0UJInqQV — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 21, 2020

The two were obviously just joking around with each other. Fans will appreciate that they felt comfortable doing so after being all-business before that.

Davis had 31 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Lakers in their victory. There’s a reason we said the road to the NBA Finals goes through him.