Anthony Davis sums up Team USA’s win over Serbia with ‘two words’

August 8, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Anthony Davis in warmups

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis had a very simple explanation for how Team USA was able to narrowly avoid a major upset against Serbia at the Summer Olympics in Paris on Thursday.

Team USA overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Serbia 95-91 and advance to the gold medal game. Davis said the win could be summed up with two words, but what he really meant was two names.

“Got two words — Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid,” Davis said.

Curry led all scorers with 36 points in what was one of the most memorable performances of his career. He went 9/14 from three-point range and made some incredibly clutch plays down the stretch.

Embiid finished with 19 points and made a few clutch jump shots in the fourth quarter to help Team USA cut into Serbia’s led. LeBron James and Kevin Durant came up big late in the game as well.

Davis had just 4 points in 10 minutes, but he clearly admired the work of his teammates. The way Team USA beat Serbia was a great reminder of just how deep this year’s roster is.

