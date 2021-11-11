Anthony Davis trolls Russell Westbrook over turnovers

Russell Westbrook has had a bit of a shaky start to his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers, particularly with turning the ball over. Anthony Davis says Westbrook’s teammates are trying to help him address that problem.

After the Lakers’ 120-117 overtime win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, Davis told reporters that he and some other players spoke with Westbrook to see how they can help him cut down on the turnovers. Davis initially said the progress “showed tonight,” but he then quickly realized that Westbrook had eight turnovers in the game. There was nothing left to do at that point but troll his teammate.

After realizing Westbrook still had quite a few turnovers in the win, Davis joked that at least it wasn’t a “quadruple-double.”

AD on Westbrook:"We had a conversation about what he wants to see from us so we can help him cut down the turnovers. We talked about it, & it showed tonight." AD glanced at boxscore: "I say that, & he got 8. But at least it wasn’t – he had a triple double, not a quadruple double" — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 11, 2021

Westbrook is averaging nearly a triple-double this season with 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He has also averaged 5.3 turnovers per game, which is the most in the NBA by a wide margin. Those so-called quadruple-doubles will hurt more and more as the season goes on.

It would stand to reason that Davis has established a solid relationship with Westbrook, otherwise we doubt he’d be ribbing him like that. Westbrook has already received words of encouragement from LeBron James this season. Perhaps he needs the tough love from Davis.

Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports