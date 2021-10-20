LeBron James has message for Russell Westbrook after rough Lakers debut

Russell Westbrook looked a lot more like Russell Worstbrook during his Los Angeles Lakers debut on Tuesday. One of his star teammates is encouraging him to keep his head up though.

After the Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors in their season opener, LeBron James revealed his message for Westbrook, who had an awful game.

“I told Russ to go home and watch a comedy,” said James, per ESPN’s Dave McMemanin. “Do something that can put a smile on his face. He’s so hard on himself. I told him, ‘Don’t be so hard on yourself. It’s one game.'”

Though James and Anthony Davis both dropped 30 points each, Westbrook had significantly less success on Tuesday. He scored just eight points on 4-for-13 from the field and posted a team-worst plus-minus of -23 in a seven-point loss. Westbrook also had four turnovers and missed all four of his three-point attempts.

The former MVP Westbrook has always played the role of either Batman or Robin to this point of his NBA career. Now that he has to be the Alfred to James and Davis, some growing pains are to be expected. But Westbrook was equally terrible in the preseason, so there might be some reason for concern if he does not round into form soon.

Photo: Oct 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook prior to the preseason game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports