Anthony Davis ejected over shoe mishap in Lakers loss

Anthony Davis had only been ejected once in his career prior to Monday night. That came back in 2017 as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans when he picked up two technical fouls in the first half.

In the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-103 loss to the Chicago Bulls, the circumstances were very different.

After falling to the ground on a failed lob attempt from Russell Westbrook, Davis lost his shoe. As he gathered himself and attempted to put it back on, officials allowed play to continue.

Perhaps somewhat understandably, that did not sit well with Davis. He turned to one of the officials and immediately began barking. Without hesitation, Davis was tossed.

Anthony Davis got ejected because he was upset the referee resumed play while he was putting his shoe on pic.twitter.com/oLHBz79rbl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 16, 2021

The hook was remarkably quick and it stunned Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

“Typically the ref will let the guy get his shoe on (and) have some common sense. Quick inbound, AD said, ‘that’s BS,’ which happens 15 times in the NBA in every game,” Vogel said after the game, via Spectrum SportsNet. “Quick tech, ejection. I don’t know what to say about that.”

Davis’ late absence didn’t necessarily hurt Los Angeles’ chances of winning. They’re struggling mightily this season and, at 8-7, are drastically underperforming.