Anthony Davis had great comment about his game-winning shot

September 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis took over late for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 105-103 win over the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Sunday night and had a great interview afterwards.

Davis scored the final 10 points for the Lakers and hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to bury the Nuggets.

He made the 3-pointer over Nikola Jokic, and it went in without a doubt.

Davis continued to show his confidence during his postgame interview with Allie LaForce.

“No,” Davis replied quickly when asked if there was a doubt about who would take the shot. “I looked at (Rajon) Rondo the whole time. People talk about never being in this moment, pressure, am I ready for it? I want to take those shots, I want the big-time plays.”

Davis showed serious confidence in his postgame interview, and that matched the confidence he showed down the stretch.

Davis led the Lakers with 31 points in the Game 2 win. He led the team with 37 points in Game 1. He has been the difference for the Lakers so far.

