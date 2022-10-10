Lakers considering notable lineup move with Anthony Davis?

The Los Angeles Lakers may once again be bursting into a spirited rendition of “How Do You Solve a Problem Like Anthony Davis?”

During a media sesson on Monday, Lakers coach Darvin Ham revealed that the idea of having Davis start at the 5 to begin the season is “on the table” and “under heavy consideration” (per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin).

The issue of how to best utilize the eight-time All-Star Davis is often debated within Lakers circles but is more complicated than it seems. Per Basketball Reference, Davis has split his minutes approximately 50-50 between power forward and center over his entire career (with a 57-43 split in favor of the 4 during his Lakers tenure). Davis played at center more often than usual for the Lakers last year but was still sometimes deployed next to a traditional 5 man like Dwight Howard (who made 27 total starts) or DeAndre Jordan (who made 19).

The argument in favor of Davis at center in primarily based upon lineup versatility. Davis is not a capable stretch 4 (which he emphatically proved last season by shooting a yucky 18.6 percent from deep). But playing Davis at the 5 allows the Lakers to stack more shooters and wing defenders, which is usually a recipe for LeBron James-led teams to thrive.

But critics of Davis getting extended run at the 5 spot point to his injury risk since he is subject to more wear-and-tear playing down low against brawnier players, many of whom are true seven-footers. Davis himself is also known not to be especially fond of playing predominantly as a center.

The complex cost-benefit analysis might be why the Lakers have largely chosen to rotate Davis between power forward and center throughout his time in L.A. But under their first-year coach Ham, who is not afraid to rock the boat, the Lakers may be ready to give Davis a more defined role as a 5.