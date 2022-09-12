Anthony Edwards apologizes for homophobic comments in viral video

Anthony Edwards is issuing an apology over a recent video where he used homophobic language.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards posted a video to his Instagram Story over the weekend in which he made derogatory comments about a group of men standing on a sidewalk. At one point in the video, Edwards used an anti-gay slur.

You can see the video here (but beware of the offensive language).

After the video went viral, Edwards apologized in a Twitter post. He wrote, “What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that! — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) September 11, 2022

The 21-year-old Edwards was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged 21.3 points per game last season for Minnesota and is looking like a candidate for a major breakout next season thanks to the work he has been putting in over the summer.

To this point of his career, Edwards’ fun-loving personality had made him a fan favorite. But these hurtful comments will likely cost him some fans and may even lead to potential discipline from the NBA (as Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic notes).