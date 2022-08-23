1 Timberwolves player poised for massive 2022-23 season?

One Minnesota Timberwolves player may be evolving from Charmeleon to Charizard next season.

Speaking on a recent episode of his self-titled podcast, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has looked very impressive during workouts this offseason.

“I have had some conversations with Wolves people over the last couple of weeks here now who have been around Ant, who have been in workouts with him and have seen him up close, seen the work he’s putting in on his body, his game, on everything,” said Krawczynski, per SI. “The reports have been pretty glowing … It sounds like he’s really dedicated himself this offseason, going into his third year which is kind of when stars make their leaps. And he’s putting a lot into this.

“I’ve had multiple people just say that he looks like a monster,” Krawczynski went on. “We’ll see what happens when the lights come on, when training camp comes in and the games get going. [But] I have heard a lot of really rave reviews about how Ant is looking.”

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in 2020, already looked the part last season with 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. He can score and defend well, he leaps like an Olympic athlete, and his first step is thunder and lightning all rolled into one.

While Edwards can still improve his shot selection and overall efficiency, he only recently turned 21 and seems primed for a true breakout in 2022-23. That is not even to say anything of how hilariously easy Edwards is to root off the court as well.