Anthony Edwards claps back at question on Timberwolves’ true alpha

Anthony Edwards is seen by most as the face of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The All-Star guard does not want to take ownership of that title just yet.

The Timberwolves held media day on Thursday, allowing access to most players and personnel for the first time in months. Edwards, unsurprisingly, was highly sought-after following his starring role on Team USA during the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

At one point, Edwards was asked about “whose team” the Timberwolves belong to between him and longtime T-Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towards. Instead of answering the question, Edwards fired back at the apparent attempt to create a rift between the two teammates.

“That’s what people try to do, man. They try to, like, break you up. Who’s the best player, you or [Towns]? Or who should take the last shot, you or KAT? And I don’t think it’s about any of that,” said Edwards, via The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski.

Towns had long been seen as the franchise player of the Timberwolves ever since he was drafted in 2015. However, since the arrival of Edwards, the franchise’s favor appears to have shifted toward the younger star — and for good reason.

Towns has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, something you most definitely can’t say about Edwards.

But despite the questions surrounding the Timberwolves’ star pairing, Edwards and Towns appear to still be on the same page.