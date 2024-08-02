Anthony Edwards calls out French fans over boos for Joel Embiid at Olympics

Anthony Edwards is coming to the defense of USA Basketball teammate Joel Embiid in a way that only he can.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday at the Olympics, the Minnesota Timberwolves star Edwards called out the French fans for their constant booing of Embiid during the Paris Games.

“I don’t know what is going on,” said Edwards, per Jonas Miklovas of BasketNews. “I don’t know why [Embiid] gets booed all the time.”

When informed of the history between Embiid and the French team, Edwards responded with some savage comments.

“But you got Wemby [Victor Wembanyama] and Rudy [Gobert],” Edwards said in reference to the French. “Why would he play with y’all? Wemby and Rudy, what more do y’all want? You want three 7-footers?”

The former NBA MVP Embiid did indeed flirt with the idea of playing for France at the Olympics this year and even obtained French citizenship in the lead-up to the Paris Games. But Embiid ultimately chose to suit up for Team USA, drawing the ire of many in the French camp (including their basketball federation president). With the Olympics being held in France, Embiid has been loudly jeered at every turn, even from the moment he arrived in Paris.

Edwards is right though that France already has an embarrassment of riches in the frontcourt, and it is their guard play that seems to be lacking instead. While Embiid has struggled out of the gate at the Olympics, he likely would not have as strong of an impact on the French team as he can have on a U.S. team that has sub-seven-footers Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo as their only other big men. But that will not stop the French from booing Embiid throughout the Olympics, and Embiid himself even responded to the jeers earlier this week.