Joel Embiid has blunt response to fans who have booed him at Olympics

July 30, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Joel Embiid looks ahead

Joel Embiid has faced a lot of criticism since Team USA arrived in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, but the two-time NBA MVP insists he has not been fazed by any of it.

Embiid, who was born in Cameroon, was granted French citizenship in 2022. He is also a citizen of the United States, and he chose to play for Team USA in this year’s Olympics. As you might expect, that decision did not sit well with French fans, many of who have heckled Embiid in Paris.

Embiid has also heard boos during games. He was asked prior to Team USA’s practice on Tuesday what his reaction has been to the negative reception.

“Nothing. Like I said I’m an American, I play for Team USA,” Embiid said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

French basketball federation president Jean-Pierre Siutat was openly unhappy last year when Embiid chose Team USA over France. Siutat indicated that the French basketball federation helped Embiid obtain his French citizenship as a sort of quid pro quo arrangement, though the Philadelphia 76ers star has denied that.

According to Vardon, part of the reason Embiid was turned off about the idea of playing for France was the pressure he received from French officials. Embiid has also cited another interesting reason for why he chose to play for Team USA.

Embiid started for Team USA in their 110-84 win over Serbia on Sunday, though he played just 11 minutes. He finished with 4 points and 2 rebounds.

