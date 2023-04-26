Anthony Edwards allegedly injured arena workers in postgame outburst

The Kyle Anderson-Rudy Gobert incident might not be the only headache for the Minnesota Timberwolves to end their season.

Jake Shapiro of 104.3 The Fan in Denver reported Wednesday that Wolves star Anthony Edwards allegedly had an ugly outburst following Tuesday’s season-ending loss to the Denver Nuggets. After missing a shot at the buzzer that would have tied the game, Edwards went sprinting off the floor and into the tunnel at Ball Arena in Denver. From there, Shapiro reports, Edwards picked up a folding chair and swung it in frustration. The chair reportedly struck two female workers and injured them (but not seriously). The two victims asked to file charges, Shapiro adds.

The report also notes that Denver Police were called over the incident, and they cited Edwards for third-degree assault (holding up the Wolves team bus to do so). You can read Shapiro’s full report on the situation here.

Here is the video shown by NBATV of Edwards running off into the tunnel after the buzzer (also seemingly showing the alleged chair swing).

Anthony Edwards throws a chair in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/Sie7patbWi — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) April 26, 2023

On top of that, Edwards looked especially dejected in his postgame press conference following his team’s elimination.

Anthony Edwards looks so sad here. He shouldn’t take any blame here, he played his ass off. pic.twitter.com/E5CBVrx7uC — Phil (Dixon) (@FilipmyCup) April 26, 2023

The 21-year-old Edwards was a bright spot for Minnesota this year, posting a career-high 24.6 points per game, making an All-Star team, and carrying the Wolves for much of the series against Denver (even helping them steal a Game 4 win). But his season now ends in controversy (just as it also began).