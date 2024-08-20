Anthony Edwards reveals why he could not celebrate after winning gold medal

Team USA Basketball apparently had a bit of an inconvenience as they were trying to celebrate their gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics.

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards appeared this week on a panel at Fanatics Fest in New York. During the panel, Edwards, who was on Team USA this summer, revealed that three of the team’s players got drug-tested right after their Olympic gold medal game win over France. Those three players were Edwards himself plus Kevin Durant and Steph Curry.

“After the gold medal [game], I’m not gonna lie,” said Edwards, per Bleacher Report. “Me and [Durant] had a drug test. We couldn’t even really celebrate for real in the locker room because me, him, and Steph had to take like a drug test or something.”

According to the International Olympic Committee rules, the IOC has drug-testing authority, both in-competition and out-of-competition, over all athletes competing at the Olympic Games. As such, these athletes may be required to give samples at “any time and any place,” the rulebook adds.

Edwards had eight points off the bench against France in the gold medal game while Durant (who had battled a calf injury) was in the starting five for the first time in the entire Olympics, finishing with 15 points. But the least surprising testee definitely had to be Curry, who led Team USA with 24 points in the Olympic final (including a late-game takeover for the ages).