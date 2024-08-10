Steph Curry breaks out his trademark celebration after dagger shot against France

Steph Curry staged another signature moment on Saturday, this time in what will almost certainly be both his first and last Olympics.

Curry went nuts down the stretch against France, hitting four threes in the final three minutes to seal Team USA’s gold medal victory. The shots got continuously more ridiculous, and the run was capped off by an almost impossible shot with 34.5 seconds left despite Curry being double-teamed.

Curry immediately broke out his now-famous “night night” celebration in epic fashion.

Gold night to all & to all a gold night 💤🥇 🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/ZjNYCBlkJb — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 10, 2024

GOODNIGHT pic.twitter.com/7HbSHEuJ1d — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) August 10, 2024

Curry shot 8-for-13 in the gold medal game and was more or less the difference between gold and silver. He also did it on one of the few stages he had not conquered yet, as this was his first Olympics.

Curry’s celebration became famous during the team’s 2022 playoff run and has been associated with him since. The Olympic stage might be his best use of it yet, and it was certainly warranted.